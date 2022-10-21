New York invests in National Offshore Wind Training Center in Suffolk County

A land transfer between the state of New York and Suffolk County will be the site of a National Offshore Wind Training Center. The county purchased the state-owned property in Brentwood for $1.46 million. The new facility is expected to create 10,000 new jobs.

"Ensuring that every individual in every community in our region has the same opportunity for success is key to growing our economy,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “This community-centered hub is a place for education, government, industry and the community to come together to open doors to opportunity.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said there are five offshore wind projects currently underway in the state that need a skilled workforce.

"We are the epicenter of offshore wind," Hochul said. "And I put $500 million of investment, not just for the programs themselves, but also for the supply chain. I want it all built right here in New York. We have a legacy of building here in this state. We can do it here. Let's make it in New York."

Hochul also announced a new $9 million competitive opportunity through the state’s Offshore Wind Institute for more green energy job training. It will be led by the state Energy Research and Development Authority, and two of Long Island’s SUNY campuses; Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University.

The new initiatives support the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of developing 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.