Bay Street Theatre’s fall season empowers womxn

Ten years ago, Julia Scotti was a new face on the stand-up comedy scene. Her act is about her life as a transgender woman.

Julia transitioned at 48 years old from Rick Scotti, who used to tour with Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld before taking a break from comedy in 2000 to undergo gender-confirmation surgery.

She made her comeback on America’s Got Talent a decade later.

This Saturday, Scotti is coming to Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor.

“I just hope that they have a good time. Comedy is just about having fun, you know. I am there to make them laugh and I love my job," Scotti said. “Their job is to laugh and I hope they do their job. I know they will.”

Scotti will join comedian Anita Wise with a mix of monologue and improvisation. She will also perform material from her latest album, Primal Cuts.

In 2021, Scotti was in a documentary about her journey called Julia Scotti: Funny That Way, produced by Susan Sandler. “It was interesting. Susan was very careful about intruding in my private life. It was weird at first then you get used to it. I’m dying of a heart condition here and I’m in the hospital and they send a film crew there. They got some great stuff and it’s a very good documentary.”

She’s excited to perform at Bay Street at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. “You can feel the ghosts in the theater. There’s just something about working in the theater that lifts me up and I know Anita feels it, too. It’s our preference,” Scotti said.

The next event brings Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life to the main stage. The performance is called “All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” and is produced by Tony Award-winning playwright, Rupert Holmes.

“It’s an intimate and tender look at the in-between parts of her life,” said Michelle Azar, who plays RBG. “It typifies who this woman was right from the start that she deeply wanted to engage with people of all ages and all walks of life not to campaign and not to persuade but to invite the questions of equality.”

Azar said the intimate portrayal of RBG explains her rise to the Supreme Court, being one of only nine women studying law at Harvard, and her fight for women’s rights before the male-dominated, highest court.

photographed by Joseph Michael Kenneth

Azar added that playing RBG is exhilarating and terrifying because, “to embrace somebody who people really know who only passed a couple of years who is iconic, a meme, a legacy, doing her exercises is so engaging.”

“I realize my own luck of life and that I get to impart that curiosity to whomever I can engage with in the audience,” Azar said. “Creating moments of curiosity and engaging in that discussion of what we have othered and who we have othered,” Azar said is what she hopes the audience will take away from the play.

The play runs at Bay Street from Nov. 3-27.