No one showed up to the polls in a Brookhaven Town ambulance district vote

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 13, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT
Votes like these usually have low turnout, but not this low.

Officials in the Town of Brookhaven said no one showed up to vote on Tuesday for a Tri-Harbor Ambulance District referendum on changes to retirement plans for volunteers. They said votes like these usually have low turnout, but in this case it was not advertised well.

The vote was meant to decide whether to lower the volunteer retirement age from 65 to 60, as well as increasing monthly retirement stipends.

The town’s seven other ambulance districts approved the changes. The Tri-Harbor District serves over 20,000 residents in Port Jefferson, Mount Sinai and Belle Terre.

Officials are now deciding what to do. Since 0-0 is technically a tie, a re-vote will likely be held.

