Long Island announces next round of monkeypox vaccinations

As cases continue to rise, an additional 2,800 doses of the monkeypox vaccine are headed to Long Island. Suffolk and Nassau counties have each seen five cases.

1,000 doses will be distributed to Nassau County and Suffolk County will receive 1,800 doses of the vaccine. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the health department has partnered with local systems to fight the virus.

“We are confident that through our vaccination efforts, the partnerships here with Northwell Health and Stony Brook University Hospital, that we will be able to contain the spread of the virus and keep our residents safe,” Bellone said.

Over 1,300 shots have already been distributed on Long Island. The vaccine is administered in two doses four weeks apart.

Stony Brook University Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Buscaglia said medical staff should remain on high alert for patients with symptoms.

“Although we are not in a pandemic with monkeypox, we certainly need to remain vigilant,” Buscaglia said. “Specifically we need to remain on high alert for patients who present with rash-like illnesses and fever. This is regardless of whether they’ve traveled recently out of the country and whether they have any known monkeypox special risk factors such as their sexual orientation.”

Men who have sex with other men are at higher risk for contracting the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control. Only men who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners will qualify for the vaccine.