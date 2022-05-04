© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hochul warns opponents of abortion rights — don't mess with New York

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
5905.jpg
Ashley Hupfl
/
WAMC Public Radio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, second from right, at an abortion rights rally in Albany.

One day after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document indicated that the court is poised to strike down the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul strongly defended a woman’s right to choose abortion, rallying with Planned Parenthood and supporters at the Capitol, and delivering a warning to opponents.

The rally which attracted about 200 people, featured Hochul, the state’s first female governor, and other top elected officials. Hochul said “this is personal.”

“We are so sick of this assault on women’s rights,” said Hochul. “My god, this is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.”

Hochul and state lawmakers who spoke at the rally vowed to win first passage this year of a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing equal rights for women.

The governor, speaking earlier in the day, said people who live in states where abortion will likely be banned, if the court does strike down Roe, will be welcomed with open arms.

“My message to those who will deny this fundamental, basic right; you don’t want to mess with us,” said Hochul. “You don’t want to mess with the state of New York. And I assure you that this is fight you will not win.”

Hochul said she’s working with state lawmakers and the state health department to draft legislation to protect New York’s health care providers from legal liability, if other states object to their residents getting reproductive health care in New York.

“There will be some combination of legislation solutions as well as executive actions,” Hochul said. “So stay tuned.”

Hochul said her administration is also preparing for the outcome of another case before the Supreme Court — challenging New York’s strictest in the nation gun control laws.

Tags

Long Island News Roe v. WadeAbortionKathy HochulKaren DeWittActivismNYSPRE
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt