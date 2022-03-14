© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Medicare is withholding millions from nearly all Long Island hospitals, according to report

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published March 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
Stony Brook Hospital
Charles Lane
/
WSHU Public Radio
Stony Brook Hospital is among 22 hospitals on Long Island from which Medicare is withholding millions of dollars, according to a report.

Nearly all Long Island hospitals face penalties from Medicare for rates of infections, injuries and hospital readmissions that exceed federal standards.

Kaiser Health News reported the federal government has withheld millions of dollars to 22 hospitals on the island, including Northwell Health, Stony Brook University Hospital and other major healthcare systems. Medicare did not provide details about the total financial impact.

Medicare reduced its reimbursement rates by 1% for hospitals that rank the worst in preventing hospital acquired infections and injuries. The reimbursement rates are reduced by up to 3% for readmission penalties.

The penalties are intended to push hospitals to improve patient care. This year’s penalties are based on hospital performance from before the pandemic.

Stony Brook University Hospital, including Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, is one of 55 hospitals nationwide that has been penalized for higher rate of hospital-acquired problems eight years in a row.

A hospital spokesperson told Newsday that they are constantly seeking opportunities for improvement and implementing best practices.

