Judge drops domestic violence charges against Suffolk County legislative majority leader

A judge dismissed the domestic violence case against Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa on grounds that he obeys a one-year order of protection and stays out of legal trouble for a year.

The deal was offered by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, after Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney requested a special prosecutor.

Caracappa was arrested at his Selden home in December 2020 — one month after he was elected to his legislative district seat. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly choked his estranged wife and violated an order of protection.

Caracappa was re-elected in November with 70% of the vote. He became the legislative majority leader in January.