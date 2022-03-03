Suffolk County uses grant to overhaul public bus transit

A plan to redesign Suffolk County’s transit system would increase bus stops along some routes, while completely eliminating others.

Funded by a $350,000 grant from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council, the plan is meant to address a decline in ridership, while keeping fares about the same. This would be the Suffolk bus system’s first major overhaul in over 40 years.

Under the plan, the total number of bus routes will be cut in half to about 20. But the number of routes that offer buses every half hour will quadruple to 12. It will offer synchronized connections at popular transfer stops to reach more jobs in Brentwood, Bay Shore, Central Islip, Patchogue, Riverhead and at the Smith Haven Mall.

Critics said the plan only accommodates those who already have ample bus access.

The county will hold community meetings to discuss the plan at the end of the month.