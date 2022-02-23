© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Database on Suffolk County policing could help hold department accountable

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published February 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Suffolk County Police unveiled a new online data dashboard that allows residents to see public safety data in their community.

The online dashboard is a byproduct of a state-mandated police reform plan that started in 2020. The reforms included body cameras, a halt in consent-only searches during traffic stops, and more data transparency.

The dashboard includes traffic stop statistics categorized by race, a map of hate crimes, police officer demographics, and crime data.

“We will be able to hold precinct commanders accountable to make sure the reform plan is implemented with 100% compliance,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

The website allows users to filter through data and download some information. Officials said they will be adding more categories in the coming months including internal affairs and 911 data.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
