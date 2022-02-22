© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

State finds no water contamination near last week's oil spill on Long Island

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published February 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST
Rockville-centre-ny-map.jpg
U.S. Census Bureau
U.S. Census 2000 reference map for Rockville Centre, New York

The Mill River on Long Island appears to be clear of gasoline contamination following a tanker truck explosion in Rockville Centre last week, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials said drone footage showed no “visible impact” of gasoline on the Mill River or waters downstream from the containment area.

Newsday reports the state found the majority of the more than 9,000 gallons of gas burned in the Feb. 16 fire. Officials said its Spill Response Unit laid down absorbent material before large amounts of the remaining fuel could reach the Mill River. The river is just south of the site of the crash.

Officials said it will continue to oversee cleanup and restoration of the area to ensure that the public health and the environment are protected.

Tags

Long Island News Clean WaterLong IslandNew York Department of Environmental Conservation
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a senior content producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listeners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez