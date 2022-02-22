State finds no water contamination near last week's oil spill on Long Island

The Mill River on Long Island appears to be clear of gasoline contamination following a tanker truck explosion in Rockville Centre last week, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials said drone footage showed no “visible impact” of gasoline on the Mill River or waters downstream from the containment area.

Newsday reports the state found the majority of the more than 9,000 gallons of gas burned in the Feb. 16 fire. Officials said its Spill Response Unit laid down absorbent material before large amounts of the remaining fuel could reach the Mill River. The river is just south of the site of the crash.

Officials said it will continue to oversee cleanup and restoration of the area to ensure that the public health and the environment are protected.

