Suozzi says a state and local tax cap repeal is playing into his decision whether to run for New York governor

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to raise the cap on state and local tax deductions — which are known as SALT. The increase in the cap from $10,000 to $80,000 is part of President Biden's social safety agenda known as Build Back Better.

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi from Long Island has been a long-time advocate to repeal the SALT cap established by President Trump in 2017, which currently limits the amount people can claim back on their federal return. He said he will not vote for the package if the provision is eliminated in the Senate.

"There's going to be some back and forth, I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people in different positions. But you want to get this deal done. No SALT, no deal. So you've got to make sure that you keep the people in the House, and there are a lot of people that are interested in this issue," Suozzi said.

Suozzi said whether or not the change passes will play a role as he decides if he is running for governor.

"I'm going to decide by the end of the month, by November 30," Suozzi said. "And this is a major factor in my decision-making process."

The package still must pass the Senate. The SALT deduction faces pushback from progressives, who say it disproportionately benefits the wealthy.

Senators Bob Menendez from New Jersey and Bernie Sanders from Vermont have proposed keeping the $10,000 cap in place for higher earners.