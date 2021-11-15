Babylon will build a second center to treat addicts following a sharp increase in cases

The town of Babylon on Long Island will build a second location for the Beacon Family Wellness Center in North Amityville. The wellness center will provide treatment and job training for recovering addicts.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said the new location is necessary because the number of cases has more than tripled over the past seven years.

It will also ease access for clients in the Amityville area who couldn’t find transportation to its North Babylon location.

Construction costs will be covered by funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.