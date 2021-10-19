Julio TakuNews Intern
Hello! I am the News Intern here at WSHU Radio. Outside of this, I am the Culture & Music Editor for The Stony Brook Press and have been a member since 2019. I am a journalism major with a minor in Africana Studies. Born and raised in Cameroon, my family emigrated to the U.S. when I was 9 years old. My interests include political activism, R&B, playing guitar and piano, fitness, cars and podcasting. I am also the host and producer of my podcast “Across The Mic with Julio Taku.”
-
Eight homeless and recently homeless households received the first of 24 vouchers in the Town of Brookhaven as part of the Biden administration’s first round of emergency housing vouchers made available during the pandemic.