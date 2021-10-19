Hello! I am the News Intern here at WSHU Radio. Outside of this, I am the Culture & Music Editor for The Stony Brook Press and have been a member since 2019. I am a journalism major with a minor in Africana Studies. Born and raised in Cameroon, my family emigrated to the U.S. when I was 9 years old. My interests include political activism, R&B, playing guitar and piano, fitness, cars and podcasting. I am also the host and producer of my podcast “Across The Mic with Julio Taku.”