Bill Calls For An Emissions-Free NY By 2050

A bill in the New York State legislature would set the goal to cut greenhouse emissions by 100 percent by 2050.

The Climate and Community Protection Act would place emissions caps on buildings and transportation. This would mean a drastic overhaul of energy and transportation infrastructure.

Gang He is an assistant professor at Stony Brook University who focuses on energy economics and climate policy. He told lawmakers at a public hearing on Long Island last week that educating people should be part of any legislation that hopes to have a meaningful impact on climate change.

“In addition to policy, technology, there are also behavior components to that. How we incentivize people to change their behavior and their lifestyle.”

The bill passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly in the past three sessions, but failed in the Senate, which Republicans controlled until this year.