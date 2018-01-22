Rep. Zeldin Co-Sponsors Bill To Pay Military During Shutdown
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, has co-sponsored a bill that would pay members of the armed services and federal law enforcement during a government shutdown.
Zeldin has signed onto the bill sponsored by Arizona Representative Martha McSally that would pay soldiers and law enforcement officers during a shutdown, but hold the pay of senators and members of Congress.
Under the current law, members of Congress receive their pay during a shutdown.
Zeldin also sent a letter to the chief administrative officer of the House of Representatives, asking that his pay be withheld until the government shutdown is over.