Rep. Zeldin Co-Sponsors Bill To Pay Military During Shutdown

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, has co-sponsored a bill that would pay members of the armed services and federal law enforcement during a government shutdown.

Zeldin has signed onto the bill sponsored by Arizona Representative Martha McSally that would pay soldiers and law enforcement officers during a shutdown, but hold the pay of senators and members of Congress.

Under the current law, members of Congress receive their pay during a shutdown.

Zeldin also sent a letter to the chief administrative officer of the House of Representatives, asking that his pay be withheld until the government shutdown is over.