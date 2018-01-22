© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Rep. Zeldin Co-Sponsors Bill To Pay Military During Shutdown

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 22, 2018 at 11:17 AM EST
U.S. Captiol
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, has co-sponsored a bill that would pay members of the armed services and federal law enforcement during a government shutdown.

Zeldin has signed onto the bill sponsored by Arizona Representative Martha McSally that would pay soldiers and law enforcement officers during a shutdown, but hold the pay of senators and members of Congress.

Under the current law, members of Congress receive their pay during a shutdown.

Zeldin also sent a letter to the chief administrative officer of the House of Representatives, asking that his pay be withheld until the government shutdown is over.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandLee ZeldinGovernment & Politics
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan