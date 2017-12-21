© 2021 WSHU
Suffolk Legislature Passes Campaign Finance Reform

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 21, 2017 at 10:57 AM EST
The Suffolk County Legislature has passed campaign finance reform that would provide public funds for county races.

The bill passed by an 11-7 vote, with Republicans and one Democrat opposing the legislation.

Starting in 2021, candidates would receive up to $50,000 in a four-to-one match of contributions of $250 or less. Individual contributions would be capped at $1,500.

In 2023, candidates for county executive could receive up to $1 million in matching funds, with individual contributions capped at $25,000.

If a candidate chooses to receive public funds, campaign spending would be capped at $2 million for county executive races, and 100,000 for legislators.

The money would come from the county’s share of the Jake’s 58 casino profits.

County Executive Steve Bellone is expected to sign the bill into law.

Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
