Suffolk Legislature To Vote On Campaign Finance Bill

Suffolk County legislators proposed a bill to create a public financing system, which would limit how much candidates can raise and spend on their campaigns.

The bill would match money for candidates who receive small donations from their districts’ residents.

Deputy Presiding Officer of the Legislature Rob Calarco says candidates for the legislature and executive have always depended on big money donors.

“But now, with this program in place, we can all go out there and get our constituents and our residents to give us those small $27 checks and have those checks count for far more and be far more impactful.”

The bill would provide funds for candidates and their opponents who voluntarily enroll and limit raising and spending to $100,000 dollars.

The legislature will vote on the bill next Tuesday.