Long Island News

Asset Forfeiture Bill In Suffolk Dies In Committee

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 18, 2017 at 2:04 PM EST
suffolklegislature_suffolkleg_161110.jpg
Courtesy of the Suffolk County Legislature
/

A bill to give the Suffolk County Legislature oversight on how asset forfeiture funds are distributed has died in committee.

Deputy Presiding Officer Rob Calarco tabled the bill in the Public Safety Committee after legislators said County Executive Steve Bellone and current Police Commissioner and District Attorney-elect Tim Sini expressed concerns.

The bill was introduced following the disclosure that since 2012, $3.25 million in bonuses for employees in the Suffolk D.A.’s office were paid with asset forfeiture funds.

Calarco says he’s committed to giving the legislature oversight, and would introduce a new bill in the New Year.

Long Island News
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
