Asset Forfeiture Bill In Suffolk Dies In Committee

A bill to give the Suffolk County Legislature oversight on how asset forfeiture funds are distributed has died in committee.

Deputy Presiding Officer Rob Calarco tabled the bill in the Public Safety Committee after legislators said County Executive Steve Bellone and current Police Commissioner and District Attorney-elect Tim Sini expressed concerns.

The bill was introduced following the disclosure that since 2012, $3.25 million in bonuses for employees in the Suffolk D.A.’s office were paid with asset forfeiture funds.

Calarco says he’s committed to giving the legislature oversight, and would introduce a new bill in the New Year.