© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Legislature To Reconvene On Budget Fixes

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 13, 2017 at 10:17 AM EST
looneyduff_apjessicahill_170801.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
State Sen. Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, left, hold a GOP budget with State Democratic President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney D-New Haven, on the final day of session at the State Capitol in June in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to return to Hartford this week to take action on some fixes to the new $41 billion two-year state budget they passed last month.

Connecticut legislative leaders say they expect the State Senate to hold a session on Tuesday while members of the State House of Representatives will be in session on Wednesday.

The lawmakers are to consider compromise language crafted by Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy and the Connecticut Hospital Association after lawmakers passed the state budget last month. Malloy says the new language is needed to ensure that Connecticut will receive as much as $1 billion in federal revenue that’s tied to a hospital tax in the budget. It's part of a complicated federal reimbursement formula.

Legislative leaders say lawmakers will also be considering a bill to release $26 million in elderly rental assistance that was mistakenly held up in the budget. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloybudgetConnecticuthospitalsGovernment & Politics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma