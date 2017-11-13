Connecticut Legislature To Reconvene On Budget Fixes

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to return to Hartford this week to take action on some fixes to the new $41 billion two-year state budget they passed last month.

Connecticut legislative leaders say they expect the State Senate to hold a session on Tuesday while members of the State House of Representatives will be in session on Wednesday.

The lawmakers are to consider compromise language crafted by Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy and the Connecticut Hospital Association after lawmakers passed the state budget last month. Malloy says the new language is needed to ensure that Connecticut will receive as much as $1 billion in federal revenue that’s tied to a hospital tax in the budget. It's part of a complicated federal reimbursement formula.

Legislative leaders say lawmakers will also be considering a bill to release $26 million in elderly rental assistance that was mistakenly held up in the budget.