Linda McMahon Receives Warm Reception At SBA Hearing

Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive and President Trump’s nominee to head the Small Business Administration, received a warm reception during her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

McMahon was introduced to the committee by her two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy. Both are Democrats who defeated McMahon in her two unsuccessful Senate runs in Connecticut.

During their campaigns, they had criticized McMahon for having built a company that promoted sex and violence, but now they say she’ll be a strong advocate for the Small Business Administration.

Richard Blumenthal, the state’s senior U.S. senator, touted McMahon’s philanthropy and work with veterans and women entrepreneurs.

“I’m hopeful that under her leadership, the Small Business Administration will continue its focus on veterans and women.”

Chris Murphy, the state’s junior senator, says political adversaries have to find a way to work together after a campaign.

“I’m here today to support Linda not because we’ve come to magically be of one mind on how we approach every problem that this country faces, but because I have confidence that she is going to give good sound counsel to President Trump when it comes to policy that affects small businesses. And I believe that she has the passion for this job that’s vital.”

McMahon is promising she’ll do a good job at the SBA because she understands small businesses, having built World Wrestling Entertainment from scratch into a global enterprise with more than 800 employees.

“Like all small business owners, I know what it's like to take a risk on an idea, manage cash flow, navigate regulations and tax laws, and create jobs.”

The Republican chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship says he’ll seek a quick vote on McMahon’s confirmation.