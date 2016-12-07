Trump Chooses Former Wrestling Executive McMahon To Head SBA

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration.

McMahon is a co-founder and former CEO of the professional wrestling franchise WWE, based in Stamford, Connecticut. The 68-year-old Republican ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and again in 2012. She and her husband, Vince McMahon, are long-time friends and former business partners of Trump. They were early supporters of his presidential campaign.

The SBA has at least one office in every state. It provides support to small businesses in the form of loans and ensures that they get a percentage of federal government contracts.

McMahon says her goal at the SBA would be to promote small businesses and help them grow and thrive.

Connecticut’s senior U.S. Senator, Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who defeated McMahon in 2010, has said he would support her nomination to serve in the Trump Administration.