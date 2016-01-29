© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Again Enlists VP Biden For Progressive Cause

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 29, 2016 at 6:06 PM EST
President Joe Biden and N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo
Richard Drew
/
AP

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden headlines a pep rally to pass paid family leave in New York, but some question whether the governor’s plan is enough.

Cuomo gathered together the same union coalition who have joined him to back the $15 an hour minimum wage effort in the campaign-style rally for his newest cause.

“Now is the time to pass paid family leave,” Cuomo told the cheering crowd.

The governor once again invited Biden, who said family leave only works if it’s subsidized.

“The neighborhood I’m from, which is a middle class neighborhood, I don’t know anybody who can go three months without a paycheck,” Biden said.

The Vice President joined Cuomo for the minimum wage effort last September.

Critics, including the Democratic Assembly Speaker, say Cuomo’s plan does not go far enough. It would give workers initially just 35 percent of their paychecks when they take up to twelve weeks of leave, and employees would have to finance the plan through small deductions in each paycheck.

Karen Scharff, with the progressive-leaning group Citizen Action, also questioned whether the governor’s actual proposal is adequate. She said, in a statement, “We thank Governor Cuomo for elevating this issue to give it the attention it deserves, but we have to get the policy details right so all workers benefit.”

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
