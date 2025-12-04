CT officials say feds haven’t shared info on SNAP disruptions

Connecticut officials say they’ve received no official warning from the federal government about potential interruptions to food stamp funding.

The Trump administration has given states until next week to submit personal information about SNAP recipients — or risk losing federal funding for the program.

20 Democratic states are yet to do so, including Connecticut and New York.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins made the comments during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

“As of next week, we have begun and will begin to stop moving federal funds into those states, until they comply and they tell us and allow us to partner with them to root out this fraud and to protect the American taxpayer,” Rollins said.

However, a spokesperson for Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) said they had received no official communications about the issue as of Thursday.

“We are aware of Secretary Rollins’s comments about SNAP,” Lamont spokesperson Rob Blanchard said. “However, Connecticut has not received any formal notice from USDA that any funds may be impacted. If a formal warning is received, we will work in collaboration with the Attorney General to protect the rights of Connecticut and its residents.”

Attorney General William Tong (D) said the state is legally protected from sharing SNAP data because of a court order from a judge earlier this year.

Tong said he’ll use “every legal tool available” to ensure the Trump administration follows the law.