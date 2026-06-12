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Discovery Deep Dive
Discovery Deep Dive is a new monthly series from SHU's Discovery Science Center & Planetarium. Each installment explores a fresh STEAM topic with clear, accessible explanations that spark curiosity and invite listeners to see the world a little differently. Hear it on the second Friday of each month at 2:04 p.m., during Science Friday on WSUF, WSHU-AM, and WSTC.

The boom over Cape Cod

WSHU | By SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
NASA

If you were in or around Massachusetts on Saturday, May 30th, you may have heard what sounded like a particularly loud clap of thunder. But this wasn't a storm—it was a meteor which burned up through Earth's atmosphere. I'm Jacob Marcus with Sacred Heart University's Discovery Science Center and Planetarium, and this is Discovery Deep Dive.

A meteor begins its journey as an asteroid—a rocky object traveling through space. When that rock enters Earth's atmosphere, it becomes a meteor. As it speeds through the air, friction causes it to heat up and glow, creating the bright streak we sometimes call a shooting star.

Most meteors burn up completely before reaching the ground. However, if any pieces survive the fiery trip through the atmosphere, those fragments are called meteorites. The Cape Cod meteor was estimated to be about three feet long. While that's too small to pose a serious threat, it still packed an incredible punch. Scientists estimate it entered the atmosphere at nearly 75,000 miles per hour and released energy equivalent to about 230 tons of TNT. That's enough to create the sonic boom heard across parts of New England. The meteor ultimately broke apart over the waters near Cape Cod, but some fragments may have survived as meteorites resting on the ocean floor. If you plan on visiting Cape Cod in the next few weeks, maybe go diving and see if you can find a piece!

If you’re not heading to Cape Cod anytime soon but are curious about meteorites and how to identify them, visit shudiscovery.org and check out our Resources page for tips on what to look for. For more information about meteorites and recent meteor falls, visit NASA’s Meteorite Falls webpage.
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SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium
Discovery Science Center and Planetarium is a non-profit educational organization located in Bridgeport, Connecticut which seeks to connect audiences of all ages with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) learning.
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