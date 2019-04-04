Environmentalists Hail 'Landmark' Green Initiatives In NYS Budget

The New York State budget will provide funds to create a food scrap recycling program, help Long Island’s water infrastructure and ban plastic bags.

Environmentalist groups hail this as “landmark” legislation.

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says the food scrap program will set a precedent for other states.

“We think that this is the beginning of a new technology and a new way to deal with food scraps throughout the state of New York and our nation. Food waste should not be looked as a waste item, but rather as a resource.”

She says food scraps will be recycled for renewable energy.

The budget also gives $500 million to pay for sewer upgrades and water filtration systems throughout the state.