© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Environmentalists Hail 'Landmark' Green Initiatives In NYS Budget

WSHU | By Darwin Yanes
Published April 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT
foodscraprecyclingcomposting_apcharleskrupa_190404.jpg
Charles Krupa
/
AP
A vegetable composting bucket filled with lunchtime scraps.

The New York State budget will provide funds to create a food scrap recycling program, help Long Island’s water infrastructure and ban plastic bags.

Environmentalist groups hail this as “landmark” legislation.

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says the food scrap program will set a precedent for other states.

“We think that this is the beginning of a new technology and a new way to deal with food scraps throughout the state of New York and our nation. Food waste should not be looked as a waste item, but rather as a resource.”

She says food scraps will be recycled for renewable energy.

The budget also gives $500 million to pay for sewer upgrades and water filtration systems throughout the state.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandenvironmentCitizens Campaign for the Environment