Restoration Begins On LI's Forge River Peninsula

The Forge River peninsula in Mastic Beach on Long Island suffered extensive damage during Superstorm Sandy six years ago. The Peconic Land Trust has now begun to return it to nature.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped the Peconic Land Trust buy the property for conservation purposes. A second grant from the agency will pay to restore the area to its natural state.

When properly maintained, wetland areas can help prevent flooding during events like Sandy.

“Undeveloped preserved properties actually soak up a lot of the storm surge, and it’s able to protect the lands around it,” said the Peconic Land Trust's Matthew Swain.

So far, the remains of an existing building and septic system have been cleared from the four-plus acre property, and vegetation is being planted in the area. USDA officials expect the restoration to be completed by April 2019.