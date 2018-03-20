Malloy Proposes Bills To Combat Climate Change

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is pushing for an environmental package he says will combat the effects of climate change.

Malloy has proposed two bills: one dealing with rising sea levels and one to promote more renewable energy. He says he wants to plan for a projected sea level rise of nearly two feet by 2050 along the Connecticut coastline. The bills would require future research to take that projection into account. They would also make more renewable energy projects, like solar panels, available to homeowners.

Malloy has proposed making up to 40 percent of Connecticut’s energy portfolio come from renewable energy. Both bills have received public hearings in Connecticut’s General Assembly.