© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Malloy Proposes Bills To Combat Climate Change

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 20, 2018 at 10:20 AM EDT
fairfieldbeachclimatechange_apjohnchristoffersen_180320.jpg
John Christoffersen
/
AP
Paige Herman, president of the Fairfield Beach Residents Association, in front of her house on the beach in Fairfield, Conn., which suffered damage during Superstorm Sandy.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is pushing for an environmental package he says will combat the effects of climate change.

Malloy has proposed two bills: one dealing with rising sea levels and one to promote more renewable energy. He says he wants to plan for a projected sea level rise of nearly two feet by 2050 along the Connecticut coastline. The bills would require future research to take that projection into account. They would also make more renewable energy projects, like solar panels, available to homeowners.

Malloy has proposed making up to 40 percent of Connecticut’s energy portfolio come from renewable energy. Both bills have received public hearings in Connecticut’s General Assembly. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyClimate ChangeenvironmentConnecticutGovernment & Politics
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin