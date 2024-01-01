How do I register to vote?
There are two different ways you can register to vote in Connecticut. You are able to register online if you have a CT DMV ID, otherwise you are able to complete a paper registration card and deliver it to your local Registrar of Voters before the registration deadlines. Connecticut also has Election Day Registration available. Note: In order to vote in a Primary in Connecticut, both major parties require that you become a party member before allowing you to vote.
Visit myvote.ct.gov for more info.
What is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election?
Applications must be postmarked or received by your Registrar of Voters or a voter registration agency the 5th day before a primary. It must be received or postmarked by the 7th day before an election. More information here.
How can I check voter registration status?
Check your voter registration status here by entering your town, first and last name and date of birth.
How do I apply to get an absentee ballot?
Registered voters can obtain applications for absentee ballots from their local Town Clerk or Registrar of Voters or online here. If the voter is already out of town, application forms can be mailed to them as long as sufficient time is allowed for round-trip mailings of the application and the ballot.
Connecticut has strict laws regarding who can vote. Check out more information here.
What is the deadline for an absentee ballot?
Applications for absentee ballots may be requested and mailed to the voter beginning 31 days before the general election. Absentee ballots for a primary election must be mailed 21 days prior to the election. For a referendum, absentee ballots must be mailed 19 days prior. More information here.
Do I need to show an ID to vote?
The first time you check in at your polling place, you will need to present the proper identification to vote.
How do I find my polling place?
You can look up your voter registration information and locate your polling place at the same time here.
How do I register to vote?
You have options!
Register online here (you will need to use your NY.gov ID or create an account).
Print, complete and sign an registration form and submit it to your local county board of elections (by mail or in person).
New York State Voter Registration Form English
New York State Voter Registration Form Spanish
Request that a registration form be mailed to you: Enter your name into this Voter Registration Form Request mailing list or call 1-800-367-8683. Submit your signed, completed form to your county board of elections (by mail or in person).
Register in person:
- at your county board of elections
- at any New York State agency-based voter registration center
- at the DMV (either in person or on their website if you already have a DMV-issued ID)
What is the deadline to register to vote for the [upcoming] election?
The deadline to register is 10 days before Election Day. Get the dates here.
How can I check my voter registration status?
Check your status here.
How do I apply for an absentee ballot?
First, see if you qualify. You may qualify to vote absentee for the following reasons:
- Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day.
- Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability.
- Unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
- A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.
- In jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone who is awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor.
Next, you have options for how to apply:
- Apply for an absentee ballot online here.
- Go in person to your local county board of elections.
- Designate another person to deliver your application in person to your local county board of elections and receive your ballot.
- Apply for an accessible ballot here.
- Download a printable form here (English / Spanish).
What is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot?
A request to get an absentee ballot by mail must be received by your county board of elections no later than 10 days before the election.
A request to get an absentee ballot in person must be received by your county board of elections no later than the day before the election.
Do I need to show an ID to vote?
Most voters don’t need to show an ID to vote.
If you are a first-time voter or your registration form is incomplete, you may need to show an ID. If that’s the case and you don’t have an ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot.
How do I find my polling place?
Look up your polling place here.
