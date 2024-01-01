How do I register to vote?

There are two different ways you can register to vote in Connecticut. You are able to register online if you have a CT DMV ID, otherwise you are able to complete a paper registration card and deliver it to your local Registrar of Voters before the registration deadlines. Connecticut also has Election Day Registration available. Note: In order to vote in a Primary in Connecticut, both major parties require that you become a party member before allowing you to vote.

Visit myvote.ct.gov for more info.

What is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election?

Applications must be postmarked or received by your Registrar of Voters or a voter registration agency the 5th day before a primary. It must be received or postmarked by the 7th day before an election. More information here.

How can I check voter registration status?

Check your voter registration status here by entering your town, first and last name and date of birth.