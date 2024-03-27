© 2024 WSHU
Help shape WSHU's election coverage

WSHU | By Staff
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
2024 Elections - WSHU Public Radio & America Amplified

WSHU is looking for your input as we report from the 2024 election trail. We’re focused on the issues that matter most to you — and we want to make sure everyone has the chance to participate.

WSHU will deepen its engagement with communities across Connecticut and Long Island this year by partnering with other public radio stations across the country in an initiative called America Amplified Election 2024.

The initiative is hosted by WFYI in Indianapolis and is funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in traditionally underserved areas. The initiative builds on a similar project in 2022 to help public media stations provide critical information about voting during the midterm elections.

In some of our stories, you will see a question box like the one below. That’s where you can ask us questions about the election and tell us what you want to hear more about.

Thank you for helping us keep our community at the center of all we do.

Check out our 2024 Elections coverage for more.

_

WSHU's 2024 Election Mission Statement - WSHU is your trusted source for accurate information that empowers our community to make informed decisions. We will inspire conversations that "tune out the noise" and focus on the issues that matter to you this election year. We’re committed to creating a better place to live by fostering more civic participation with all the residents we reach — regardless of voter eligibility or citizenship.

