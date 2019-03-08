NYS Education Advocates Watch For Possible Tax Levy Increase

An education advocacy group says there will be more money available for Long Island public school districts if there is a tax levy increase.

The New York Association of School Business Officials expects Long Island school districts will collect 2.5 percent more money next school year.

That means homeowners could pay more in taxes without a tax rate increase.

Michael Borges, the group’s executive director, says the projections are tentative and could change based on budget negotiations between the governor and the state legislature.

”Once the budget is finalized by April 1st, school districts will have a better picture of what their state aid will be, and that picture will determine what their final budgets will be and what their proposed tax levies will be.”

The state comptroller’s office is expected to release its own tax levy estimates for school districts in the coming weeks.