© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Respawn

Mark Benis' Music Amplifies The Mystery In 'Lamplight City'

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 11, 2018 at 9:17 AM EDT
e6VZ0n9.png
grundislavgames.com
/

New Bretagne, the setting for the Victorian detective adventure Lamplight City, has menace and mystery lurking around every corner. Composer Mark Benis says it's that atmosphere and the divese characters, including Detective Miles Fordham, that provided the inspiration for his subtle soundtrack.

Mark says one of aspects that made it so interesting to write the music for Lamplight City was the goal of the developer, Grundislav Games, to create a diverse, living world with believable characters that span a broad range of social and economic backgrounds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3gQY7tVk00">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3gQY7tVk00

When he was first thinking about a career in the game industry, Mark says he was only focused on composing, but since working with Lamplight City's creator, Francisco Gonzalez, he's been encouraged to explore other aspects of  game developemnt, including writing and desiging, as he's working The Worst Grim Reaper with Moon Moon Moon Studio!

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Mark Benis

Lamplight CityLamplight City; The Worcester Waltz; Partners for Life; Addy's Theme; St. Roche's Dog is Barking; St Denis Cathedral; Gascogne Gutters; A Night in the Chum; The Stakeout; Rachmaninoff Prelude Op. 23/5 (orch. by Mark Benis) Crimson Cat Rag; Down Among the Dead Men (feat. Folklore Guild); The Spectre Society; Riding the Dragon; Slums of Cholmondeley

Follow Mark on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and

Jayson Napolitano, Scarlet Moon Productions

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnMusic RespawninterviewVideo Game MusicLamplight CityMark BenisGrundislav GamesFrancisco Gonzalez
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
Related Content
Load More