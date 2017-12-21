Oleksa Lozowchuk: It's Christmas Time Again In Willamette

The latest chapter in the Dead Rising story sees hero Frank West heading back to the little town of Willamette, Colorado, to handle another Christmas zombie outbreak. This time, he has help from some Capcom Heroes! Composer Oleksa Lozowchuk said he and the music team at Capcom Vancouver had a blast mixing themes from Mega Man, Ryu and others into the soundtrack for Frank's Big Package.

Because Dead Rising 4 is set just before Christmas, Oleksa and the team wrote many original Christmas songs and made some great arrangements of familiar carols in the style of Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett, Gene Autry and others. He told me that was his favorite part of the project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHkOoWr3H4A"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHkOoWr3H4A

Oleksa and the music team have also been hard at work creating the soundtrack for Puzzle Fighter, a mobile game that also features some of Capcom's iconic characters, including Mega Man, Okami, Ryu, and even Frank West himself! Oleksa says it was the first time he's written music for a game his kids can play, and it was lots of fun seeing their reactions!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czCOYyR0N7A"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czCOYyR0N7A

In addition to his role as music director at Capcom Vancouver, Oleksa carves out time for outside projects. One of his most recent was writing the soundtrack for the independent film Kayak to Klemtu, which gave his an opportunity to explore First Nations music and culture.

Episode tracklist

Oleksa Lozowchuck: Dead Rising 4: Jingle Bell Swing (composed with Robert Elhai); We Wish You A Merry Christmas (with the Braxton Cook Quartet); Sleigh Ride (composed with Kevin Doucette feat. Antonio Gradanti); O Tannenbaum (composed with Robert Elhai feat. Douglas Roegiers)

Oleksa Lozowchuck, Traz Damji, Dubmood, Jason Zaffary: Frank's Big Package/Capcom Heroes: 3 Action Tracks

Oleksa Lozowchuck, Traz Damji, Dubmood, Jason Zaffary, Damian Tayler: Puzzle Fighter: Okami, Part 1

Oleksa Lozowchuck: Kayak to Klemtu: End Credits

