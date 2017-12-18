© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Sag Harbor Cinema One Step Closer To Comeback

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 18, 2017 at 10:47 AM EST
sagharbortheatercombo_171218.jpg
Left: Pamela V. White via Flickr. Right: Jennifer Peltz via AP.
/
The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center before and after a fire gutted it in December 2016.

On Long Island, a major goal in the rebuilding of the historic Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center has been reached.

The non-profit Sag Harbor Partnership has raised the $8 million necessary to buy the theater, which was gutted in a massive fire last December.

A $1.4 million grant from the state Economic Development Corporation, along with an anonymous $500,000, put the partnership over the top last week.

The partnership now needs an additional $5 to 6 million to rebuild the theater. Celebrities such as Billy Joel have either donated or pledged support.

While the facade of the theater was destroyed, the Art Deco neon sign was saved.

Long Island NewsLong IslandmoviescultureSag Harbor
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
