Sag Harbor Cinema One Step Closer To Comeback

On Long Island, a major goal in the rebuilding of the historic Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center has been reached.

The non-profit Sag Harbor Partnership has raised the $8 million necessary to buy the theater, which was gutted in a massive fire last December.

A $1.4 million grant from the state Economic Development Corporation, along with an anonymous $500,000, put the partnership over the top last week.

The partnership now needs an additional $5 to 6 million to rebuild the theater. Celebrities such as Billy Joel have either donated or pledged support.

While the facade of the theater was destroyed, the Art Deco neon sign was saved.