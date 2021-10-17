-
The Lamont administration has designated the town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a cultural district. It's the first such designation in the state. Lamont…
He didn’t at first appreciate the scare and chose to stay in the crowded city. And he hadn’t at the start stockpiled food or self-isolated or realized the…
A father and son set out for a final fishing run together and catch a mystical sea creature in the waters off Long Island. That’s the plot of a new play…
In 1995 a Harvard-educated mathematics prodigy who went on to study and teach at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, sent an anarchist manifesto to The…
Who knew that until the middle of the last century, East Granby, Connecticut, was a center for Connecticut Shade, a hand-tended tobacco leaf used as a…
Want to be a political journalist or biographical historian? Forget graduate or journalism school. Read Robert Caro’s "Working: Researching, Interviewing,…
Friday marks the 200th birthday of one of America’s greatest poets – Walt Whitman – and Yale’s Beinecke Library is honoring him with a pop-up…
Sacred Heart University will lease a long-shuttered movie theater in Fairfield, Connecticut, and turn it into a community theater.The Sacred Heart…
A Yale University graduate was one of the first celebrity photographers, known to us now as the paparazzi. Photographer Jerome Zerbe is the subject of a…
The rebuilding of the Sag Harbor Cinema is still underway after a fire gutted the historic theater over two years ago.The Sag Harbor Partnership bought…