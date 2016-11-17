Music Respawn! In Gwent, Mikolai Stroinski Finds Humor In Monsters

Mikolai Stroinski's new music encourages players to lighten up as they "kick each other's butts" playing the soon-to-be-released tavern card game, Gwent, ?an expansion of the world of The Witcher 3 from CD Projekt Red.

In our conversation, Mikolai said that he really had fun writing slightly tongue in cheek music for the new Monster Deck!

Because of the tunings of the instruments used by the band Percival, all of the music for The Witcher 3 was written in the same key. Mikolai said it was a relief to be able to move to other keys, and explore other moods, while staying true to the musical identities of each faction.

Episode tracklist:

Mikolai Stroinski: Gwent: Gwent, Monster Deck, Skoia'tell

Marcin Przybylowicz, Mikolai Stroinski: Witcher 3, Drink Up, There's More!

Follow Mikolai on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to the Music Respawn podcast in iTunes!