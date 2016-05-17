‘Sacred Sites Open House Weekend’ Showcases Religious Art And Architecture In N.Y.

Nearly 170 historic religious institutions across New York State will show off their art, architecture and history this weekend.

The New York Landmark Conservancy's sixth annual "Sacred Sites Open House Weekend'' is being held Saturday and Sunday.

Across the state 168 sites will open their doors for tours. Among them are Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Middle Island Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ, all in Suffolk County.

Elsewhere in the state, Congregational Beth David in Amenia and Rhinebeck United Methodist Church, both in Dutchess County, will be open to visitors.