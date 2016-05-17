© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

‘Sacred Sites Open House Weekend’ Showcases Religious Art And Architecture In N.Y.

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published May 17, 2016 at 7:44 PM EDT
riversidechurch_apkathywillens_160517.jpg
Kathy Willens
/
AP

Nearly 170 historic religious institutions across New York State will show off their art, architecture and history this weekend.

The New York Landmark Conservancy's sixth annual "Sacred Sites Open House Weekend'' is being held Saturday and Sunday.

Across the state 168 sites will open their doors for tours. Among them are Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Middle Island Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ, all in Suffolk County.

Elsewhere in the state, Congregational Beth David in Amenia and Rhinebeck United Methodist Church, both in Dutchess County, will be open to visitors.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
