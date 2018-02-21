Oyster Bay Official Wore FBI Wire In Mangano Corruption Case

An Oyster Bay Town official wore a wire for the FBI as part of the corruption case against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Former Deputy Town Attorney Frederick Mei started to wear a wire in 2015. Newsday reports that he recorded at least one conversation with restaurant owner Harendra Singh.

Venditto, Mangano and his wife have been charged with accepting gifts from Singh in return for government contracts and loan guarantees. They have pleaded not guilty.

Singh and Mei secretly pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

Mei’s recordings were publicly revealed in a court filing by Venditto’s attorneys who want to obtain unredacted copies of town documents before the federal trial begins next month.