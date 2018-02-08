Suffolk DA Says New Gang Unit Will Help Fight MS-13

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has created a new law enforcement team that will exclusively investigate and prosecute all crimes committed by gang members in the county.

Sini says the new Gang Unit will be more effective in the fight against gangs like MS-13. His prosecutors will work with both local and federal agencies to determine who should take the lead in specific cases.

“Now, instead of turf wars and egos, we’ll be sitting down with the Eastern District, working hand in hand to decide where this case will go.”

The unit consists of eight assistant district attorneys and six detectives focused only on gang investigations and prosecutions.

They will meet biweekly with their local and federal partners but will share information daily.