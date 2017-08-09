© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

ICE Arrests 32 Immigrants On Long Island For Alleged Sex Crimes

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 9, 2017 at 11:41 AM EDT
icearrestimmigration_iceviaapcharlesreed_170404.jpg
Charles Reed
/
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Long Island have rounded up 32 immigrants for deportation who the agency says have committed sex crimes.

The men were picked up as part of “Operation SOAR,” which stands for Sex Offender Alien Removal, on charges that range from sexual assault to rape. Some of the cases involve children as young as 4.

Twelve of the men are registered sex offenders.

A spokesperson for ICE says the men either have a prior order of removal against them, or will appear before a judge to be expelled from the country.

They were arrested over a 10-day period that ended last Thursday.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandImmigration and Customs Enforcementcrime
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
