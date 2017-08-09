ICE Arrests 32 Immigrants On Long Island For Alleged Sex Crimes

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Long Island have rounded up 32 immigrants for deportation who the agency says have committed sex crimes.

The men were picked up as part of “Operation SOAR,” which stands for Sex Offender Alien Removal, on charges that range from sexual assault to rape. Some of the cases involve children as young as 4.

Twelve of the men are registered sex offenders.

A spokesperson for ICE says the men either have a prior order of removal against them, or will appear before a judge to be expelled from the country.

They were arrested over a 10-day period that ended last Thursday.