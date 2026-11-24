The U.S. Senate investigation of Nvidia’s alleged illegal chip sales to China will continue despite Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as the company’s CEO, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“I’m dismayed and alarmed by the reinstatement of Jensen Huang, apparently capitulating to demands made by President Trump,” Blumenthal said, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, who will likely chair the committee in January.

“I think where this investigation will lead is not only stronger export controls but also potential criminal culpability,” he said.

“We need not only to investigate Huang and his associates but also administration officials that may have a financial incentive in this illegal and improper sale or access to chips," Blumenthal said.

President Donald Trump has taken credit for getting the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang as CEO.

The president’s latest financial disclosures show he owns investments in Nvidia stock.