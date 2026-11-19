Nearly 200 students walked out of New Haven’s Educational Center for the Arts (ECA) last week, chanting and demonstrating, according to footage provided by Zoe Jensen of the New Haven Arts Paper. It started when the school made an AI-generated poster to celebrate a student named Gabriel.

“I was really upset, because I don’t want to be in AI," Gabriel said. He told the paper he was bothered that his image would be scraped to train AI models and that a school for art would use a tool that degrades art.

“You need human experiences to make something," he said. "For example, last year my musical class made our own musical based on what we were frustrated with. AI will never be able to feel what we feel. At my sending school, kids didn’t even know how to write an essay without AI, and that just worries me. And I thought ECA would be my escape from AI.”

Gabriel got in touch with fellow student Ash Emka. They planned first a petition, then the walkout. On the day of the walkout, the school scheduled an assembly. Emka said she’d hoped they could have a chance to talk about their concerns over AI.

“We were kind of infantilized in a way," Emka said. "We were instructed to go sit down, and it was a turn and talk -- talk to your elbow buddy about the positives and the negatives of AI.”

She said administrators tried to brush past the negatives and focus on the positives. The school brought in an administrator they described as a specialist in facilitating difficult conversations.

“Her job is to encourage AI usage within ACES schools,” Emka said.

ACES runs the school and several others in the area. Its website lists the speaker’s position as assistant director of product services and AI development.

“And we were not informed of that at all," Emka said.

She said she felt belittled. “Like we were throwing a tantrum, overreacting. When the truth is that we’re the ones who are going to be living on the planet for so long when AI’s going to be actively ruining the environment. I graduate in two years. Who knows what the political scope or the environmental scope is even going to look like then at the rate we’re at?”

Ash said most of her fellow students feel AI goes against the school’s mission as a place to learn art.

“I’m terrified," she said. "I mean, I’m a writer.”

She worries companies could scrape some of her writing to "train AI models, letting them steal her ideas and repurpose them in other forms."

“I’m mostly a poet, and what I write is so truly from the heart and so personal," she said. "The idea of it going into some soulless machine. The data centers are using clean drinking water and they’re destroying the environment. And it’s something that my art is being used to train.”

She said she’s grateful for ECA as a place to prepare for a career in the arts.

“Both of my parents went to ECA," she said. "My aunt went. My sister was in the creative writing department a few years ago. Art is just so important to all of us, and AI’s trying to take that from us.”

Ash said she’d rather see the school turn to its most valuable resource to make posters and other art—students.

“Because we have artists here. I mean, the visual arts department has well over 100 students. Theatre, dance, writing. Music. There are just so many of us.”

The school’s principal later sent a letter to the school community saying she supports students’ right to express their opinions, but said students who left for the walkout will be marked absent. Neither the school’s principal nor the AI development specialist responded to repeated requests for comment or clarification from WSHU.