Himes blames Elon Musk, DOGE for nationwide ground stop

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT-4) is blaming Elon Musk’s cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Friday’s nationwide ground stop and ongoing airport delays.

Bradley International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport were still experiencing delays related to the stop as of Monday morning.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week’s major disruption to air travel stemmed from aging communication infrastructure. He called on Congress to allocate billions of dollars for upgrades.

Himes, appearing on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennen, said money isn’t the full issue.

“You remember when Elon Musk was standing on a stage spinning his chainsaw around, cutting government willy-nilly,” Himes said. “Well, part of that chainsaw got 1,300 employees of the FAA to resign or to retire. They fired 400 probationary employees. These are the technical specialists and the maintenance people.”

Duffy is asking Congress to allocate $50 billion immediately to fund upgrades to the air traffic control system. Less than 20 days remain in this legislative session.

Himes said he would consider spending more money on the program if they first spent the $12 billion already allocated. Duffy said that money is for other projects.