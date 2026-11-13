Blumenthal 'will not be intimidated' by DOJ investigation threat

The U.S. Justice Department is threatening to investigate Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) over a planned probe into who is funding the White House ballroom.

Come January, Blumenthal is likely to chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He said he’ll use that position to investigate the projects and their funders, citing concerns that the money could come from people seeking favors from the Trump administration.

In a letter posted to X , U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron F. Reitz said Blumenthal is using congressional oversight to harass Americans.

“The American people are entitled to freely associate without elected officials terrorizing them with aggressive, harassing government action,” Reitz wrote. “I therefore write to formally give you notice of your obligation to preserve all documents, communications, and other electronically stored information relevant to your intent to deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

Blumenthal said he “would not be intimidated” by the threat.

“The threat from the Department of Justice against me is designed to enable concealment of those potential pay-to-play schemes, and the danger is that these corporations and individuals may have received lessened regulation, approved merger agreements, other kinds of benefits,” Blumenthal told reporters on Friday.

The letter that Blumenthal sent to Reitz is here .

Costs for the ballroom being built on the East Wing of the White House have increased — up from an initial $200 million to an estimated $600 million . It is expected to dwarf the White House and include underground security spaces.

It’s expected to be open in September 2028.