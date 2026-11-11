CT seeks federal approval to expand free health coverage for low-income residents

Connecticut lawmakers have approved allowing out of network-coverage for patients on a state program that provides no-cost health insurance to low-income residents.

The Appropriations, Human Services and Insurance and Real Estate committees voted on the proposal after a joint meeting on Tuesday

The Covered Connecticut program was established in 2021 to provide coverage to low-income state residents who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

The plan is available through Access Health CT – the state’s Affordable Health Care exchange.

It has grown from 17,000 initial enrollees to more than 57,000.

“This has been a major part of our continuum of care in Connecticut,” said state Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown), co-chair of the Human Services Committee.

“At a time when other states are seeing major enrollment drops, Connecticut has done better because we have this program,” he said.

The vote in the three committees allows the state to seek a federal waiver that would let Covered Connecticut provide out-of-network coverage with some patient cost-sharing as part of its application for a five-year renewal of the program.