Blumenthal focused on affordability, accountability following midterms

Affordability and accountability are top of his agenda as he returned to Washington for the lame duck session of Congress, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said at a media briefing outside the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday.

“My priority going back is affordability and accountability. Affordability in meeting the costs that face everyday American families. The cost of housing, the cost of health care,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal is set to chair the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations when Democrats take the majority next year.

He said he will focus on investigating corruption in the Trump administration and big tech companies.

“If you look at the tableau of the president’s inaugural, who was sitting on a platform? Big tech moguls? They need to be reined in. And that’s a way to enforce accountability but also affordability. Make costs lower,” he said.

He hopes Republicans will respond to last week’s electoral losses by working with Democrats to mitigate federal health care cuts during the lame-duck session.

“And the test will be for Republicans. Will they work with us in the next 60 days? And then afterward in the next session,” Blumenthal said.

The next Congress begins on Jan. 3.