© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blumenthal focused on affordability, accountability following midterms

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:54 AM EST
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Affordability and accountability are top of his agenda as he returned to Washington for the lame duck session of Congress, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said at a media briefing outside the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday.

“My priority going back is affordability and accountability. Affordability in meeting the costs that face everyday American families. The cost of housing, the cost of health care,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal is set to chair the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations when Democrats take the majority next year.

He said he will focus on investigating corruption in the Trump administration and big tech companies.

“If you look at the tableau of the president’s inaugural, who was sitting on a platform? Big tech moguls? They need to be reined in. And that’s a way to enforce accountability but also affordability. Make costs lower,” he said.

He hopes Republicans will respond to last week’s electoral losses by working with Democrats to mitigate federal health care cuts during the lame-duck session.

“And the test will be for Republicans. Will they work with us in the next 60 days? And then afterward in the next session,” Blumenthal said.

The next Congress begins on Jan. 3.
Tags
Connecticut News Richard BlumenthalU.S. Senateaffordable housingCivics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma