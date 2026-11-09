Voter support for Lamont has grown in each of his three elections

The percentage of Connecticut voters supporting Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D) has increased with each election cycle.

In 2018, the pair received 49.3% of the vote; in 2022, it was 54.66%. Unofficial results from 2026 show 59.56% of voters supported the incumbents for a third term. (See the numbers from the Secretary of the State here .)

Similarly, voter support for each of the four constitutional officers who ran for re-election increased since 2022.

Three — Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), and Treasurer Erick Russell (D) — are going into their second term. Attorney General William Tong (D) is going into his third term, and he has received a larger share of the vote each time he’s been elected.

The increase in support for the state’s Democrats comes as overall voter turnout lagged slightly behind 2022 numbers.

Connecticut voter turnout reached 57.3% in this year's midterm elections, slightly below the 57.6% recorded in 2022, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State.

However, the state's voter turnout was higher than the national average. National turnout was around 49%, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab.

According to the Independent Voter Project, the largest share of Connecticut voters are registered as independents (43.6%), followed by Democrats (35.1%) and Republicans (21.1%).