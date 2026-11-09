© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter support for Lamont has grown in each of his three elections

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 9, 2026 at 12:39 PM EST
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) claps as Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address.
Molly Ingram
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) claps as Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address.

The percentage of Connecticut voters supporting Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D) has increased with each election cycle.

In 2018, the pair received 49.3% of the vote; in 2022, it was 54.66%. Unofficial results from 2026 show 59.56% of voters supported the incumbents for a third term. (See the numbers from the Secretary of the State here.)

Similarly, voter support for each of the four constitutional officers who ran for re-election increased since 2022.

Three — Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), and Treasurer Erick Russell (D) — are going into their second term. Attorney General William Tong (D) is going into his third term, and he has received a larger share of the vote each time he’s been elected.

The increase in support for the state’s Democrats comes as overall voter turnout lagged slightly behind 2022 numbers.

Connecticut voter turnout reached 57.3% in this year's midterm elections, slightly below the 57.6% recorded in 2022, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State.

However, the state's voter turnout was higher than the national average. National turnout was around 49%, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab.

According to the Independent Voter Project, the largest share of Connecticut voters are registered as independents (43.6%), followed by Democrats (35.1%) and Republicans (21.1%).
Tags
Connecticut News Ned LamontSusan Bysiewicz2026 CT Midterm Elections
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Public Policy reporter and editor, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram