Sen. Murphy discharged from hospital, Senate return delayed

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has been discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital after being treated for a stroke.

He will miss the next several weeks of votes as he recovers at a rehabilitation center, according to his office.

The 53-year-old released his first statement since the medical episode last Saturday.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support my family and I have received over the last few days. I want to be direct with you, so here is my diagnosis. Last Saturday afternoon, I felt something was not right with my body and called 9-1-1 out of an abundance of caution, and I’m glad I did. I was diagnosed with a small bleed in the thalamus region of my brain,” Murphy wrote.

“The doctors are very encouraged by the progress I’ve made so far. In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today.

“This has been a scary experience for me and my family, and I appreciate the continued respect for our privacy. As I work toward a full recovery, I am staying engaged with my team and colleagues remotely, and my staff continues to carry out our legislative priorities, serve constituents, and ensure the work of my office continues uninterrupted. I want to extend my deepest thanks to the excellent doctors and staff at Johns Hopkins who have treated me and cared for my family.”

Murphy was not on the ballot on Tuesday, and his term isn’t up until 3031. He has been floated as a 2028 presidential candidate.

Despite missing his party’s Tuesday night election celebrations, Murphy was not far from the minds of Connecticut Democrats.

“I am picturing him smiling and laughing about the magnitude of this victory; we worked very hard to make it possible,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

According to a statement from his doctor, Murphy experienced a small hemorrhagic stroke.

“He has shown tremendous progress, and at the current rate of improvement, we expect that he will make a full recovery following rehabilitation,” Dr. Jose Suarez, Chief of Neurosciences Critical Care at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, said.