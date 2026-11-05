Blumenthal says he’ll be on the CT ballot in 2028

Votes are still being counted from Tuesday’s election, but the race for 2028 is already ramping up.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a longtime Connecticut public servant, said he’ll be on the ballot in the next federal election cycle.

“I'm more excited and energized than ever, and I look forward to fighting and working for the people of Connecticut in this term through 2028 and beyond,” Blumenthal said outside of the State Capitol on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old would be going for his fourth, six-year term in the Senate. He would be 88 when it ends in 2034.

Blumenthal has previously said his age isn’t a deterrent.

“Age is a state of mind, more than a time of life, I feel,” Blumenthal said in August . “I am very, very happy doing my job right now, as energetically as I feel is appropriate, and I feel good about it.”

When the next session of Congress begins in January, Blumenthal is expected to be chair of both the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation.