CT offers health insurance subsidy to early childhood educators

More than 7,000 early childhood educators in Connecticut without health insurance can now sign up for state-subsidized coverage.

The state is using $10 million from its newly created Early Childhood Education Endowment to offer the subsidy through Access Health CT , the state’s Obamacare exchange.

The $1,000 to $ 1,200-a-year subsidy is part of the state’s strategy to improve benefits for early childhood educators, said Elena Trueworthy, interim commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood.

“We need our educators; we need our professionals to be healthy to provide that continuous care,” Trueworthy said. “Because it is about the bond and relationship that they have with children and families each and every day.”

“This new subsidy will help those who care for children lower their health insurance costs,” said Susan Rich-Bye, director of legal and governmental affairs at Access Health CT.

“And it’s coming at a wonderful time because there is also a new state tax credit that’s been made available for small businesses,” Rich-Bye said.

Open enrollment begins at Access Health CT on Friday, October 23, 2026, for individual and employer group coverage plans that start on January 1.