© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats outnumber Republicans in first days of CT early voting

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT
Early voting takes place at this polling site.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
Early voting takes place at this polling site.

More than 100,000 ballots have already been cast in Connecticut.

Eighty thousand people voted in person on Monday and Tuesday during the first two days of early voting. Eighty percent were registered Democrats.

An additional 25,000 people have returned absentee ballots—most of them were from Democrats, too.

Bucking their party’s trend, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont plans to vote on Election Day, while his Republican challenger, State Senator Ryan Fazio (Greenwich), voted early.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in early voting nationwide. According to NBC’s early vote tracker, more than 13 million ballots have been cast, and 51% have been cast by Democrats. 32% are Republican and 17% are unaffiliated or registered with a third party.

The cities where early voting has been most popular in Connecticut are West Hartford, Milford, Stratford and Fairfield.

Four hundred and thirty-six early voters utilized the state’s same-day registration process.

Early voting runs until November first, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday, October 27, and Thursday, October 29.

Find each municipality's early voting site here.

Tags
Connecticut News 2026 CT Midterm ElectionsEarly VotingCivics
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Public Policy reporter and editor, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram
Related Content
  • 2026 Election Guide
    Connecticut residents and Long Islanders will have a chance to vote in local, state and federal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Read the latest news and information about the 2026 election season.