Democrats outnumber Republicans in first days of CT early voting

More than 100,000 ballots have already been cast in Connecticut.

Eighty thousand people voted in person on Monday and Tuesday during the first two days of early voting. Eighty percent were registered Democrats.

An additional 25,000 people have returned absentee ballots—most of them were from Democrats, too.

Bucking their party’s trend, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont plans to vote on Election Day, while his Republican challenger, State Senator Ryan Fazio (Greenwich), voted early.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in early voting nationwide. According to NBC’s early vote tracker , more than 13 million ballots have been cast, and 51% have been cast by Democrats. 32% are Republican and 17% are unaffiliated or registered with a third party.

The cities where early voting has been most popular in Connecticut are West Hartford, Milford, Stratford and Fairfield.

Four hundred and thirty-six early voters utilized the state’s same-day registration process.

Early voting runs until November first, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday, October 27, and Thursday, October 29.

Find each municipality's early voting site here.